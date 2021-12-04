x
Gresham shooting, homicide draws large police response

More than 20 units responded to a call reporting shots fired on Saturday afternoon
GRESHAM, Ore. — Police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in Gresham. Gresham Police responded just after 3 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of Northwest 15th Street. More than 20 units responded to the call.

Officers found one person deceased at the scene, according to a press release from the Gresham Police Department. The area was cordoned off, and Gresham Police detectives and members of the East Multnomah County Major Crimes Team responded to investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Gresham Police tip line at 503-618-2719. The case number is 21-50397.

