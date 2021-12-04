Gresham shooting, homicide draws large police response

More than 20 units responded to a call reporting shots fired on Saturday afternoon

GRESHAM, Ore. — Police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in Gresham. Gresham Police responded just after 3 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of Northwest 15th Street. More than 20 units responded to the call.

Officers found one person deceased at the scene, according to a press release from the Gresham Police Department. The area was cordoned off, and Gresham Police detectives and members of the East Multnomah County Major Crimes Team responded to investigate.