Goose Hollow shooting draws police response

Jefferson Street was closed off outside the KGW studios starting just after 11 a.m. Thursday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multiple Portland police units were dispatched to a shooting in the Goose Hollow neighborhood in the southwest portion of downtown Portland just after 11 a.m. Thursday.

The shooting took place along the street in front of KGW's main offices. No one from the station was involved or harmed.

Southwest Jefferson Street was roped off with caution tape at the intersection with Southwest 14th Avenue, with a fire truck and multiple police vehicles parked along the street.

A person was seen being loaded into an ambulance and taken away from the scene, and another person was seen handcuffed.

Police said one person was shot and received emergency medical aid until paramedics arrived. The victim is in the hospital, police said but his injuries are believed to be not life-threatening.

In an Instagram post on the Portland police central bike squad account, police said multiple people had been detained at the scene and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Police later said everyone involved in the incident appeared to have remained at the scene, and no additional suspects are sought. The Enhanced Community Safety Team also responded to the site to investigate.

Jefferson Street remained closed off as of about 12:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Portland has continued to grapple with a surge in gun violence this year, following the deadliest year in the city's modern history in 2021. The city's dashboard shows 20 homicides in January and February 2022.