Police believe they've made a big bust that will help take down a multi-state burglary ring that targeted marijuana businesses.

While serving a search warrant in Salem on Friday, officers found 16 firearms, $33,000 in cash, 30 pounds of marijuana, six pounds of butane honey oil (BTO), three pounds of burglary tools and clothing and products taken from several of the affected businesses.

Investigators say the ring hit businesses in Southwest Washington and Oregon.

Police are keeping quiet about many other details, including how many are under arrest and the exact location where the search warrant was served. Police said further charges are anticipated as the evidence is processed.

RELATED: Without banks, pot dispensaries vulnerable to theft

RELATED: US House passes bill giving pot businesses access to banking