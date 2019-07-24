Editor's note: Video aired on June 20, 2019.

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a man they believe “violently stabbed” a woman in Northeast Portland last month. He is considered a danger to the public, according to Portland police.

The stabbing happened at around 11:45 p.m. on June 16. A 28-year-old woman was waiting for a bus at Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Schuyler Street when a man she didn't know stabbed her in the chest, according to police. Police said the stabbing was random and unprovoked.

The suspect fled the scene and has not been found.

A couple days after the stabbing, police released a sketch of the suspect. The suspect was described as a 30-year-old white man, about 5-foot-5 with "a pudgy build." He had short dark hair and stubble on his chin and neck. When the stabbing happened, the suspect was wearing a plaid shirt, jeans, white tennis shoes and a baseball cap.

Portland police released a sketch of a suspect who stabbed a woman while she was waiting for a bus in Northeast Portland.

On Wednesday, police released video showing the man they believe is the stabbing suspect. A woman, who police said may be a possible witness, is also seen in the video.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Detective Sharp at 503-823-9773 or jeff.sharp@portlandoregon.gov, or Detective Samora at 503-823-0416 or shaye.samora@portlandoregon.gov.