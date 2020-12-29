Police ask for help identifying girl's remains found in Lincoln County

Oregon State Police said the remains of a girl between 6 and 10 years old were found in rural Lincoln County.

OTIS, Ore. — Oregon State Police detectives are asking for help identifying the remains of a girl found in rural Lincoln County earlier this month.

Detectives said the remains were found on Dec. 10 in the H.B. Van Duzer Forest State Scenic Corridor off of Highway 18, near Otis.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office estimated the girl was between 6.5 and 10 years old. She was approximately 4-foot-2, and had long, dark hair. Her race or ethnic origin was not yet determined.

Investigators said she had likely been dead for at least 30 days before her remains were found. Information on the manner of death was not released.