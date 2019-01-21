PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have arrested the driver in a single-vehicle crash that left a woman seriously injured early Sunday morning.

The driver, 29-year-old Nicholas Woods, was arrested on Tuesday. Woods was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on multiple charges including reckless driving, failing to perform the duties of a driver: serious injury.

The crash happened shortly after midnight Sunday. Police said Woods was speeding on Southeast 92nd Avenue, traveling south, when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into several cars parked near the intersection of 92nd and Southeast Bush Street.

Police said Woods left the scene on foot and may have been injured.

A passenger in the car, 34-year-old Cherie Swanson, suffered serious injuries in the crash. She was taken to a local hospital but is expected to survive. The other passenger, Swanson's fiance, was treated at the scene.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Portland police at 503-823-2103.