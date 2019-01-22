KELSO, Wash. — Police have arrested a man who they believe shot and killed 30-year-old Kayla Chapman during an early Tuesday morning robbery at a Kelso convenience store.

D’Anthony Leslie Williams, 19, was arrested without incident at about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Camas, Wash., police said.

Cowlitz County Jail

A stolen vehicle used by Williams during the time of the crime was found in Vancouver by Clark County Sheriff’s deputies and Vancouver police officers.

Williams was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail for murder, robbery, Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act and possession of a stolen vehicle, police said. He is being held without bail until his arraignment. Williams is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday at 9:00 a.m.

Kelso police continue to search for at least two other people who were in the suspect's vehicle. They encourage those people to contact the police.

The victim, Kayla Chapman, called 911 on Tuesday after she was shot while working at Holt’s Quick Check at 400 North Pacific Avenue, Kelso Police Captain Darr Kirk said. She died from her injuries.

Kayla Chapman

Kelso police

"Given her wounds, it was remarkable that she was able to call 911," Kirk said.

The shooting happened shortly after 4 a.m. The suspect, described by police as a dark-skinned man with average height and build, was wearing a hat and bandanna to cover his head and face.

VIDEO: Police briefing on Kelso fatal shooting

Chapman was a graduate of Kalama High School in 2007 and lived in the Kelso area ever since, according to police.

Jessica Rodriquez lives near the market and said she visited with Chapman regularly.

"She was like the town’s best friend. If you need someone to talk to or advice or even somebody just to cry…she’d always be there,” Rodriquez said.

Kelso Police

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a white, late-model, smaller sedan. Other people were believed to be in the car during the robbery, police said.

"We'll find this individual," said Kelso Police Chief Andrew Hamilton. "There's no doubt in my mind that we'll find this individual...I'm certain of that."

This car was used by the suspect who shot and killed a clerk at a Kelso mini mart.

Kelso Police

Kirk said that because they believed the suspect was no longer in the area, police didn't believe there was a threat to the community.

The Kelso Police Department is being aided in the investigation by the police departments from Longview and Cowlitz County. The Washington State Patrol assisted in the crime scene forensics investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kelso police at 360-423-1270.

VIDEO: Kelso clerk killed; suspect on the loose