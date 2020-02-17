PORTLAND, Ore. — One of two suspects accused of breaking into a North Portland tow yard and assaulting an employee has been arrested, police said.

Nicole Penagos-Clare, 24, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. She faces charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and failure to perform the duties of a driver-injury (a class C felony).

Police are still looking for the man she was with at the time of the robbery. He's described as a white man, 60-70 years old with white hair. They're also looking for a van that may have been used by the two suspects in the robbery. Police released an updated photo of the van, a white work van with lettering on the side.

Penagos-Clare and a man were caught on camera breaking into 21st Century Towing, located at 8510 North Kerby Avenue, in North Portland on Wednesday, Feb. 12, shortly after 2:30 a.m.

On camera, you can see the two steal a truck. When an employee arrives at the gate, they ram the gate, knocking him to the ground before they drive off. The employee was taken to the hospital and was expected to survive.

The stolen truck has been found.

If you have information about the man in the video, please call Det. Nathan Moore at 503-823-0693 or nathan.moore@portlandoregon.gov or Det. Jeff Sharp at 503-823-9773 or jeff.sharp@portlandoregon.gov.

