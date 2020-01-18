PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have arrested 40-year-old Anthony Taylor and charged him with 28 counts of first-degree burglary.

The first break-in took place on October 7, 2019, on Southeast Morrison Street, and Taylor confessed to police that he broke into 28 total apartment buildings over the next three months.

The most prominent happened at the Ankeny Street Apartments on October 10. Security video shows Anthony and two others break into a secure bike room and steal five bikes, even using power tools to break through the bike locks.

Court documents said Taylor admitted to going back later that day and leaving with more goods.

In the week before Christmas, he allegedly broke in and stole packages and belongings on 15 different occasions. On Christmas Day, he broke into two different locations and stole packages, court documents said.

"It's heartbreaking to see it all. It's Christmas time and that's somebody's packages, somebody's Christmas gifts and these guys, no respect, whatsoever. It's brutal," said Jim Rostel, director of sales and operations for Anchor NW Property Group.

This trend didn't stop until January 7, 2020.

"It's frustrating for sure to see the lengths they go to and the invasion of privacy of our tenants. It's definitely a frustrating thing to see," Rostel said.

Anchor NW owns the seven properties that Taylor allegedly hit, but Rostel doesn't feel like they were targeted, noting their locations are all within a short walking or drive from each other.

"I'm sure they've hit more. I don't think this is a target of our properties. Within the industry, we are finding everyone is dealing with this issue."

Rostel says Anchor NW has spent tens of thousands of dollars in security upgrades, including hiring on-site security hoping to catch a criminal in the act. He says entry systems will get upgraded, doors will soon have door-length shim guards to prevent a break-in from happening, and they will install harder doors.

"At the end of the day, if they want to get in, they're going to find a way to get in," he said.

