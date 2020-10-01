(The video in this story is from January of 2018.)

Police arrested a man in Hillsboro Thursday suspected of driving the car in a fatal hit-and-run in North Portland in November, 2017.

Luis Silva Echeverria Navarrete, 22, was arrested by Hillsoboro and Portland police and jailed on accusations of first-degree manslaughter, reckless driving, failure to perform the duties of a driver, and felony DUII.

Daniel Ramsey, 24, died after being hit by a dark-colored BMW sedan on North Fessenden Street on Nov. 26, 2017. Ramsey was hit bout 9:57 p.m. by a person driving eastbound at a high rate of speed on North Fessenden Street near North Alma Avenue. Police say the driver didn't stop after hitting Ramsey.

"I just want the person who did it to come forward so we can have justice for my son, for Daniel," said Ramsey's mother, Lynda Hunter told KGW shortly after his death. "He was loved and he has a lot of friends and family that will greatly miss him."

Police also released two separate surveillance video clips of the suspect's car driving on North Fessenden Street around the time of the crash.

Echeverria Navarrete was scheduled to arraigned the afternoon of Jan. 10. Police released no other details of their two-year investigation.

