SALEM, Ore. — Salem police said Wednesday morning that a wanted felon who recently cut off his GPS ankle monitor is back in custody.

Police said Walter William Kraemer was considered armed and dangerous.

Kraemer, 37, was recently out on probation for numerous crimes, including burglary and unauthorized use of a vehicle, when he cut off his ankle monitor on July 22, according to police.

Walter William Kraemer.

Salem police

Police believe Kraemer has committed multiple felonies in the days that followed. Investigators believe he has stolen several firearms.

Kraemer was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and theft.

MORE SALEM NEWS: Two killed Sunday in unrelated Salem shootings