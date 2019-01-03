ALBANY, Ore. — An Albany man is accused of killing his girlfriend's mother and wounding his girlfriend in a shooting on Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at 1105 SE Lafayette St. Officers found two women who had been shot, including one who was dead.

The resident of the home, 59-year-old Mary A. Taylor, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other woman, 36-year-old Lani M. Taylor, was taken to a hospital for treatment to a gunshot wound to her left arm. Lani is Mary’s daughter, according to Albany police.

Officers also found a man inside the home, who was identified as a suspect. Eric Rodriguez-Najar, 38, was detained and questioned by police. He was later booked into the Linn County Jail on charges of murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Rodriguez-Najar and Lani Taylor were in a long-term relationship, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Albany police at 541-917-7686.