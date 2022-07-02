Pitchfork-wielding man terrorizes Portland Water Bureau

Portland police said the man broke into the Water Bureau building on North Interstate and began ransacking the place.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police say a man faces felony charges after he allegedly ransacked a Portland Water Bureau building and threatened employees with a pitchfork on Friday afternoon.

Just before 2:45 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance call from the 1900 block of North Interstate Avenue, where a man was reportedly breaking windows and threatening people with a pitchfork.

At the scene, Portland police said that they learned the man had used the pitchfork to break into the building and was still inside. Officers surrounded the Water Bureau building and brought in a K-9 unit, eventually finding and arresting the suspect.

According to officers who went through the building, the man had shattered windows, ransacked office spaces and broken part of the paneled ceiling. The pitchfork was discovered up in the ceiling and seized as evidence. Two Water Bureau vehicles were also found with broken windshields.

Portland police said that the suspect, identified as 50-year-old Kevin L. Bailey, had a "medical condition unrelated to the incident" and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

In lieu of arrest, Bailey was criminally cited for criminally cited for second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal trespass. He was given a future court date.

Bailey faces a similar list of charges in Washington County after allegedly damaging TriMet property and blocking traffic on May 24, in addition to stealing and causing damage at a Safeway on April 29. He was granted release from jail in that case on Thursday.