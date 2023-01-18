Clark County deputies warn of phone scam where caller claims victim has unpaid fines

The scammer claims to be from the Clark County Sheriff's Office and threatens that the victim will be arrested if "unpaid fines" are not paid immediately.

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about an ongoing phone scam where the caller impersonates a law enforcement official and requests money from the victim for "unpaid fines."

The scammer claims to be a sergeant, detective or deputy with the sheriff's office and threatens that the victim will be arrested if the fines are not paid immediately over the phone. The sheriff's office said the scammer uses the names and badge numbers of actual employees.

In one incident on Jan. 17, a victim spent more than five hours on the phone with the scammer and sent them $9,000 through electronic fund transfers, according to CCSO. During the call, the scammer directed the victim to look up the sheriff's office phone number on the agency's website. The scammer then hung up and called the victim using fake caller ID information, trying to trick the victim into thinking the call was coming from Clark County Corrections.

CCSO deputies said they will never call residents and request money.

If you receive a call from this scam, CCSO said you should not give any money over the phone, hang up immediately and call 911.

How to protect yourself from phone scams

There are a number of common scam tactics to be aware of so that you can protect yourself. The website www.usa.gov shared the following tips to avoid being a victim: