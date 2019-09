PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was stabbed early Thursday morning in Southeast Portland, police say.

The victim was found by officers responding to a report of a stabbing at 4:39 a.m. at Southeast 136th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. The victim was taken to the hospital. Police said their condition is unknown.

No arrest has been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.