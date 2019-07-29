PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was shot and killed in Northeast Portland on Sunday night, police have confirmed.

Officers responded to Northeast Russell Street near Northeast Rodney Avenue at 6:40 p.m. and found a person lying in the street with a gunshot wound. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have shut down the area around the crime scene while homicide detectives investigate. Police said they have no suspect information to release at this time.

A man who said the victim was his brother-in-law said he has no idea why someone would kill his family member. He and others are devastated.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.