PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was shot late Monday night in Portland's Montavilla neighborhood.

Officers were dispatched about 11:24 p.m. in the 9200 block of Southeast Main Street on a report of shots fired and found a person with gunshot wounds.

The suspect or suspects had already left the home and have not been found.

About 5 a.m., a vehicle from the Multnomah County Medical Examiner's office arrived at the scene, an indication that someone has died but police did not provide any more information about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 and reference case number 19-303052.

Southeast 92nd Avenue is closed between Hawthorne and Taylor streets due to the investigation.




