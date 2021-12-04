Person shot in Portland's Old Town neighborhood

The shooting happened in the area of Northwest 2nd Avenue and Couch Street. The victim was taken to the hospital. Their medical status is unknown.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was shot early Monday morning in Portland's Old Town neighborhood, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported.

Officers arrived in the area of Northwest 2nd Avenue and Couch Street at about 5:44 a.m. and found a person who'd been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital. Police didn't release information about the person's medical status.

Officers searched the area for a suspect, collected evidence and talked to witnesses. Police didn't release any suspect information.

This is the second shooting in that area of Old Town in the past two days. On Saturday afternoon, a person was shot and killed at an apartment on Northwest 2nd Avenue between West Burnside Street and Northwest Couch Street. That shooting is being investigated as a homicide and a suspect, 30-year-old Anthony M. Millner, was arrested and booked into jail.

It's unknown if the two shootings are related. Police did not mention the other shooting in the news release about Monday morning's shooting. KGW reached out to police and asked if the two shootings were related. A PPB spokesperson said neither patrol nor detectives had shared anything like that with him.