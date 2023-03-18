1 person shot in downtown Portland shooting, police say

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) is investigating multiple overnight shootings in downtown Portland that left one person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

At around 2 a.m. officers patrolling the downtown area heard shots fired on the south side of West Burnside Street between Southwest 3rd and 4th Avenue. Officers were able to quickly respond to the scene.

Upon arrival officers found one person who had been shot, according to police. The victim, who was described by police as an adult male was transported to the hospital with critical life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, officers heard another shot fired near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Ankeny Avenue behind Dante's and ran toward the area. Officers found evidence of gunfire but no victims or suspects, police said.

Due to a heavy amount of people and vehicles leaving the scene, it was unclear at the time if there were any additional victims, police said. PPB's Enhanced Community Safety Team are investigating the incident and have not reported any new injuries or arrests.

Southwest Ankeny Avenue was closed between Southwest 3rd and 4th Avenue, including Dante's parking lot.

If anyone has information about either one of these shootings they're asked to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov or send anonymous tops via Crimestoppers of Oregon.

