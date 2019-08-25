PORTLAND, Ore — Portland police are investigating a shooting at a hotel that injured one person.

Police say officers responded to a report of shots fired Sunday morning around 3:58 a.m. at a hotel in the 3600 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue. There is a Madison Suites hotel in that area.

According to police, officers found a victim with a non-life-threatening graze wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The shooter left before the officers arrived. The Gun Violence Reduction Team has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 503-823-4106 or email information to guntaskforce@portlandoregon.gov.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a minimum $250 cash reward to anyone who reports a convicted felon or a juvenile in possession of a firearm. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Submit via app, online or by phone at 503-823-HELP (4357).