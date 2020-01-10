Man charged with murder in fatal shooting in NE Portland

The shooting happened Oct. 1 near Northeast 111th Avenue and Sandy Boulevard.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been charged with murder after a man was fatally shot in Northeast Portland early in the morning of Oct. 1, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office reported Monday.

Quentin Blackmon is accused of shooting and killing Michael Epps at around 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 1 near Northeast 111th Avenue and Sandy Boulevard.

The district attorney's office said another homicide happened later that day, at around 7:45 p.m., at the same location. No charges have been filed in that homicide, which remains under investigation. The district attorney's office said it can't say at this time whether the two homicides are related.

During the course of the investigation, police learned that Blackmon was connected to another shooting that happened Aug. 24 at the same location. Blackmon has been charged with attempted murder in that shooting.

Blackmon faces the following charges in connection with the fatal shooting that took place around 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 1:

Second-degree murder with a firearm

Unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm

Being a felon in possession of a firearm

Blackmon faces the following charges in connection with the Aug. 24 shooting:

Second-degree attempted murder with a firearm

First-degree attempted assault with a firearm

Unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm

Being a felon in possession of a firearm

Anyone with information about any of these three shootings is asked to contact Det. Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033, Det. Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or Det. Joseph Corona at 503-823-0508.