Crime

Person found dead after reported shooting in NE Portland

Officers found one person dead after police received a report of shots fired early Tuesday.
Credit: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was found dead after police officers responded to a report of shots fired in Northeast Portland early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to Northeast 100th Avenue, between Sandy Boulevard and Wygant Street, around 4:15 a.m. 

Homicide detectives are investigating the death.

No additional information was immediately released.

Portland Police Officer Derek Carmon told KGW that in the first week-and-a-half of 2021, there have been more than 30 shootings. That compares to 50 shootings in all of January 2020. 

