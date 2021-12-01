Person found dead after reported shooting in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was found dead after police officers responded to a report of shots fired in Northeast Portland early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to Northeast 100th Avenue , between Sandy Boulevard and Wygant Street, around 4:15 a.m.

Portland Police Officer Derek Carmon told KGW that in the first week-and-a-half of 2021, there have been more than 30 shootings. That compares to 50 shootings in all of January 2020.