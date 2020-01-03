PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Northeast Portland on Saturday night.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at Northeast 42nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street.

The driver hit and killed the pedestrian, and then fled from the scene. No arrests have been made in connection to this case.

The Major Crash Team responded and closed the area for investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 and reference case number 20-70846.

READ: One dead in crash between motorcycle, SUV in SE Portland

READ: All lanes open after crash of truck carrying dog food had shut down I-5 lanes