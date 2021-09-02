Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in SE Portland

Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard is closed between Powell Boulevard and 17th Avenue as officers search for the suspect.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning in Southeast Portland, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported.

The crash happened near Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard at 9:49 a.m. PPB said the suspect left his car and walked away on foot. Officers are searching for the suspect in the neighborhood around Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard and Holgate Boulevard. Police said the suspect is a man wearing no shirt, with long hair and a bun on his head.

Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard is closed in both directions between Powell Boulevard and 17th Avenue, according to police. The road will be closed for several hours.

The Portland Police Bureau's Major Crash Team has responded to the scene.

Police ask anyone who sees someone matching the description of the suspect in the area to call 911, especially if the person is trying to hide or acting in a suspicious way.