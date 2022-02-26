Man dead after hit-and-run in Southeast Portland

Portland police said the deadly hit-and-run on Friday marks the thirteenth traffic fatality and the seventh pedestrian-involved fatal crash of 2022.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is dead following a hit-and-run in Southeast Portland Friday evening, police said.

On Feb. 25 at 6:54 p.m., police responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle near Southeast Foster Road and 110th Drive, in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood. Officers and paramedics arrived to the scene and found an injured man. He was taken to the hospital, and police said his injuries were believed to be non-life threatening. The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) determined that a suspect hit the pedestrian with a vehicle and then left the scene.

Later Friday evening, officers were notified that the man's injuries were more serious than initially believed and he died at the hospital. PPB said the man has identified, but his name will not be released until his family is notified.

In a news release, PPB also said the suspect has not been located. Police are not releasing a suspect description at this time.

PPB said the incident marks the thirteenth traffic fatality and the seventh pedestrian-involved fatal crash of 2022. Portland saw 63 traffic deaths in 2021, the most since 1990. Pedestrians accounted for 27 traffic deaths, up from 18 the year before.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and address the Traffic Investigations Unit, referencing case number 22-52950. People can also call (503)823-2103.