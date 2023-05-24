Hit-and-run driver kills pedestrian in Southeast Portland

Southeast Division Street is closed in both directions from 122nd Avenue to 124th Avenue.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday afternoon in Southeast Portland, police reported.

The crash happened Wednesday at 1:37 p.m. on Southeast Division Street, east of Southeast 122nd Avenue, police said. Responding officers found a woman who'd been hit by a driver traveling east on Division Street. She was taken to the hospital in an ambulance but died at the hospital. Police did not report the name of the victim.

The driver didn't stop after the crash and has not been located, police said.

Southeast Division Street is closed in both directions from 122nd Avenue to 124th Avenue. Police said 122nd Avenue is open to traffic.

The Portland Police Bureau Major Crash Team is investigating the fatal crash. Anyone with information about this crash who has not already contacted police is asked to email information to crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference Case No. 23-135823.

This is a developing story and may be updated when more information is made available.

___

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here