Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run crash in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian died after a hit-and-run crash in Northeast Portland on Wednesday night and police are looking for the driver.

The person was hit by a vehicle while walking along Northeast Halsey Street, near 119th Avenue, around 8:40 p.m., police said. The person may have been walking in a bike lane or along the roadway shoulder.

After reviewing surveillance video taken near the crash scene, police said the pedestrian traveled about 200 feet after being hit.

Medics rushed the victim to a hospital, where police said the person died early Thursday morning.

Police said there were no witnesses who stayed at the crash scene.

The suspect vehicle may be a sedan or small SUV, police said. It likely has passenger side windshield and body damage.