PORTLAND, Ore. — Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson faces criminal charges in connection with a brawl outside a Northeast Portland bar on May Day, according to his lawyer.

Gibson posted on his Facebook page that he was planning to turn himself in to authorities on Thursday.

On May 1, supporters of right-wing Patriot Prayer and left-wing Antifa brawled outside the Cider Riot bar, located near Northeast 8th Avenue and Couch Street. The fight between approximately 60 people marked a violent end to an otherwise peaceful May Day in Portland.

Several people have been arrested in connection with the brawl.

James Buchal, Gibson's lawyer and the Multnomah County Republican Chair, said Gibson is facing a felony riot charge from the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office. Buchal said Gibson is innocent and videos show Gibson was not engaged in violent conduct. He also said that Gibson "was repeatedly pepper-sprayed and spat upon by violent members of Antifa."

Gibson joined The Lars Larson Show on KXL Thursday afternoon and said he's being unfairly targeted.

"I was on a sidewalk recording no different than Andy Ngo," Gibson said in reference to a conservative writer who was assaulted during a violent demonstration in June.

Gibson also told Larson he thinks the district attorney's office is going to try to ban him from future protests.

The owner of Cider Riot filed a lawsuit for $1 million against Gibson and several other right-wing demonstrators. The lawsuit cites repeated attacks, threats, loss of business and costs incurred due to the incident and harassment thereafter.

The recent arrests related to the May Day brawl come ahead of a showdown between left-wing and right-wing groups on Aug. 17. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Danielle Outlaw have been vocal that law enforcement will not tolerate violence at Saturday’s dueling demonstrations. None of the city's nearly 1,000 police officers will have the day off, and Portland will get help from the Oregon State Police and the FBI.

Portland has been the site of several violent clashing demonstrations between left-wing anti-fascist groups and right-wing demonstrators, many from outside of Oregon, since the election of President Donald Trump.

