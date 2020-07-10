Parole hearing for man convicted of killing girl more than 30 years ago set for Wednesday

The parole hearing for convicted killed Omar Carroll is set for Wednesday morning.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tina Marie Jones was found stabbed to death at Oaks Bottom Wildlife Refuge back in December of 1985.

Jones was 13 at the time, and her convicted killer, Omar Carroll was 17. He was sentenced to life in prison. Authorities said Carroll stabbed Jones after going on a hike, because he was obsessed with a book he read and felt compelled to live out one of the scenes.

Investigators said Carroll felt no compassion for the young victim and he used her as an experiment. Carroll is set to have his exit interview Wednesday morning. The parole board will go through his psychiatric and psychological evaluations. They will look at his conduct in prison and what his plans are if he's released. If Carroll does get parole, he could be out as soon as March 2021.

Susan Cunningham was Tina's foster mother, and says Carroll is still a big threat to the community.

"It's like, he does not deserve to walk on the face of the Earth," Cunningham said. "He took a life in a very premeditated, unprovoked fashion."