Parents, students react to Moscow murder suspect's return to Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho — When four University of Idaho students were murdered last November, the campus was immediately affected.

But, just as Moscow police say the arrest of Bryan Kohberger launched a new beginning of the investigation, people at U of I are also hoping for a fresh start in the upcoming semester.

Seth Siple is returning to campus after a semester abroad.

Despite being many miles away, he says he couldn't escape the news.

"Having something like that happen to where I even heard about it from my school abroad, I mean, it's a big deal," Siple said. "I couldn't imagine what people actually living on campus are going through. But, having this wrap up before the next semester begins, I think is a really good transition, a turning point for everyone here. They're ready to start the beginning of this semester. They're fresh."

Siple says in light of the tragic events that occurred while he was away, he says he was inspired by how the campus came together to support one another and are continuing to lean on each other as the case develops.

"I think events like these are tragedies, but the school spirit that's risen support from President Green and all the staff here at the school really shows that resiliency," Siple said.

He says he's looking forward to finishing out his final semester on campus.

University of Idaho students are set to return after winter break next Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Even though some are feeling relieved with information of Kohberger's arrest for some, it doesn't erase the feelings felt when the news of these murders first broke.

One Vandal mother says her daughter's mental health was shattered and she won't be coming back this semester and potentially won't be on campus until next fall.

