Parents renew pleas for information on 5th anniversary of son's murder in NE Portland

Brian Spaulding was found shot and killed inside his home near Northeast Portland's Irving Park in 2017. His case is still active, but no one's been arrested.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Each year, George and Carolyn Spaulding renew their pleas for information about the unsolved murder of their son, Brian Spaulding.

June 12, 2022 marks five years since Brian Spaulding was found shot and killed inside his home in Northeast Portland, near Irving Park.

The Spauldings push forward, working to find a balance between grief and hope that new information could bring renewed closure.

“I put on my Brian shirt every now and then and she’s got her bear," George Spaulding said, referring to the plush bear his wife was holding. "Parts of it are a quilt that Carolyn and her mom made for Brian.”

Brian Spaulding didn’t show up to work on June 12, 2017, so his parents went to check on him at his home.

"Went into the house and back to his room, the door was ajar, went in and found him shot to death, worst day of my life," George Spaulding said.

Detectives told the couple there wasn’t much evidence to work with. George Spaulding suspects a burglary or robbery gone awry.

"Another victim of the senseless gun violence that’s going on," he said.

However, nobody knows for certain because no one has been arrested.

Spaulding’s murder is still an active case, but Portland Police Bureau detectives tell the Spaulding family they’re often busy with other investigations.

So, each summer, the Spauldings have committed to asking for help.

"Keeping it out there is important because we know that other people have done that and it’s led to a little bit of information. Sometimes it’s rather dramatic and fast, but other times it’s just gradual. Somebody sees it and they remember," Spaulding said.

Family and friends have raised a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, on top of $2,500 from Crime Stoppers.

Spaulding would’ve turned 41 this year. His family said they find ways to remember him, helping to motivate their push for answers.

“My daughter convinced us to get a tattoo. It says, 'Prove It' and the signature underneath says Brian Spaulding," George Spaulding said. "'Prove It' was one of his catch phrases. There should be some accountability and for us the element of closure is likely verifying that this was a mistake.”