A homeowner caught package thieves on camera stealing a box from their Lake Oswego home, and it looks like the thieves had a child doing their dirty work.

In the video, a vehicle is seen turning around in the driveway. Then a person, who appears to be a child, comes up to the porch and takes the box.

The theft happened only about three minutes after the package was delivered.

Homeowner Jennifer Saliba has twin 6-year-old boys. She said the shoe size of the thief looked a size or two bigger than the shoes her kids wear, and she thought he looked like he was 10 or 12 years old.

"It's disheartening to think that's someone's holiday tradition being created," she said.

Police haven't confirmed if a minor was involved, but they did recover the package, which included toy robots.

The family had already received a replacement package from Amazon, but Amazon agreed to let them donate the second shipment to a local school.