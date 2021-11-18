Suspect who critically injured OSP officer on Veterans Day: 'If I'm gonna die, I'm taking somebody with me'

Court documents asking for bail to be increased for the suspect who critically injured an OSP trooper reveal more about the event as it unfolded.

COWLITZ, Wash. — New details have emerged in the case that left newly graduated Oregon State Police (OSP) trooper John Jeffries in critical condition.

According to court documents, John Thralls, 53, was fleeing the scene of an alleged domestic assault and robbery in Cowlitz County, Wash. on Nov. 11. He began driving on Highway 30 from Cowlitz toward Portland.

A chase began, first by a Rainier Police Department officer and then an OSP trooper. The trooper activated his lights and began to pursue Thralls actively after he passed a semi-truck in a no-passing zone. However, the chase was cut short for fear of public safety on Highway 30 as Thralls began to drive erratically.

Other troopers joined the effort to get Thralls into custody. They were able to spike his tires, flattening at least one. It was at that point, according to the affidavit, that Thralls made a U-turn and began driving deliberately toward troopers who were outside of their patrol cars, preparing to put down more spike strips in an attempt to slow Thralls.

Thralls hit a patrol vehicle, which then hit Jeffries and sent him into the air. He sustained a head wound and was unresponsive as his fellow troopers tried to administer first aid at the scene.

Jeffries was the passenger in the car of Trooper Cowen because he was in training, having graduated from the academy only one week prior to the accident. The affidavit details that Jeffries told Cowen that the suspect was driving toward them and had he not told Cowen, he said he would have been hit and killed.

Thralls was also taken to a local hospital where he made comments such as, "If I'm gonna die, I'm taking somebody with me," according to the court documents.

Thralls has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, assault in the first degree and felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. The Columbia County District Attorney is asking that Thralls' bail be increased from $355,000 to $5 million because of his charges, but also because he has a five-decade criminal history that spans four states. Court documents say that it will take time to verify all his previous crimes, but detail drug charges, probation violations, resisting arrest, fleeing law enforcement, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, assault, domestic violence and more.

A prognosis and timeline of recovery are still being determined for Jeffries, according to OSP. His injuries are said to be severe.

"The caring and thoughtful expressions of support community members have shared with Trooper Jeffries' family, to our Troopers, and our entire agency has been awe-inspiring," said Oregon State Police Superintendent Terri Davie in a news release. "To receive such a large volume of positive words of encouragement and appreciation means so much to our Troopers and all law enforcement members. It takes integrity, courage, and resiliency to be a Trooper and John possesses all three of those traits and so many more. During times of strife and conflict, knowing those we serve to appreciate, respect, and acknowledge our mission and our sacrifices are what provides each of us with the motivation to keep serving during times of anguish and pain."