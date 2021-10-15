Oregon woman sentenced for burglaries during 2020 wildfires

Sandy Faye Lenox pleaded guilty last month to burglary, theft, and attempted burglary. On Oct. 12, she was sentenced to more than seven years in prison.

OREGON CITY, Ore. — A 35-year-old Oregon woman was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for her role in burglaries that happened while residents were evacuated from wildfires over Labor Day weekend in 2020.

Sandy Faye Lenox pleaded guilty last month to burglary, theft, and attempted burglary. She was sentenced on Oct. 12.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said the investigation began on September 11, 2020, when deputies were patrolling evacuation zones during the wildfires. They found several suspects, including Lenox and James Dean Shotwell. Authorities say the two stole gas-powered generators, tools, leaf blowers, and a gas can. Both were arrested and charged with theft and burglary.

CCSO said many of the victims in the burglary cases had evacuated their homes during the wildfires.