BETHANY, Ore. — A woman fired a gun during a New Year's celebration inside a condo in North Bethany, and the bullet went through her cell phone and her neighbor's wall, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Nobody was injured.
Police arrested 35-year-old Rosemarie Ancharski. She's being held on $1,000 bail and faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon and recklessly endangering.
A police spokesperson told KGW that Ancharski was holding the phone in a "selfie-like pose" when the gun was fired.
Neighbors told KGW that they heard fireworks after midnight but said they weren't sure if they heard a gunshot since the sounds were so similar. They said they were glad nobody was hurt.
