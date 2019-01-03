LEBANON, Ore. — A 20-year-old Lebanon woman faces a charge of manslaughter in connection with the death of a 1-year-old boy.

Amber Marie Scott was arrested on Wednesday night and booked into the Linn County Jail. Lebanon police said Scott was taking care of the 1-year-old boy on Feb. 19 when the child became unresponsive.

The toddler was taken to Lebanon Community Hospital, then flown to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland. The child died on Feb. 25. Police did not identify the boy.

Police said the boy’s breathing was restricted while in Scott’s care, which led to the child’s death. No other details were released.

Scott faces a charge of first-degree manslaughter. If convicted, she would face a minimum of 10 years in prison.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Lebanon police detective Chad Christenson at 541-258-4324.