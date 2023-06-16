19-year-old faces federal charges; allegedly sold drugs on social media to minors around Portland

Investigators believe that Averi Dickinson was supplying drugs within a larger distribution network responsible for several juvenile drug overdoses.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A 19-year-old in Damascas is facing federal drug charges for allegedly using social media accounts to advertise and sell illegal drugs to minors.

Averi Rose Dickinson has been charged with conspiring to distribute, distributing controlled substances and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Oregon announced on Thursday.

The FBI began investigating Dickinson in January 2023 after learning that she ran a drug distribution service called Kiki's Delivery Service, according to a criminal complaint. Dickinson advertised and took orders for illegal narcotics on multiple social media platforms, including Instagram, Snapchat and Telegram. Investigators found that Dickinson had been running the delivery service for as long as three years.

A judge authorized a federal search warrant for Dickinson's home, cell phone and vehicle on June 5.

Investigators executed the search warrant on June 14. Dickinson told investigators that they would find various illegal substances inside her home, the criminal complaint says. The investigators found controlled substances, including cocaine, ketamine, marijuana and counterfeit Xanax bars.

They also found a loaded handgun with an extended magazine and a loaded AR-style assault rifle, and a bullet proof vest with ballistic plates.

According to the criminal complaint, Dickinson told investigators that she used various social media platforms to advertise her drug sales including the account, Kiki's Delivery Service, on Telegram. She said that she advertised her service to everyone but believed about 50% of her clients were juveniles, according to the criminal complaint.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for Oregon shared the screenshot below showing what appears to be social media messages from Kiki's Delivery Service advertising drug sales.

When investigators told Dickinson about the juvenile overdoses allegedly connected to the drug distribution network, she said she would often test pills to see if they were laced with fentanyl and she did not believe that her drug dealing resulted in the overdoses, according to the criminal complaint.

"Dickinson believed that one of the overdoses that was mentioned could not have been from her own supply because she too ingested the same type of pill and nothing occurred to her," the criminal complaint said.

The U. S. Attorney's Office for Oregon did not provide any specific information regarding the juvenile overdoses.

Dickinson appeared in a federal court on Thursday and the judge ordered that she be detained pending further court proceedings.