BEND, Ore. – Oregon State Police Captain Bill Fugate has been charged with domestic violence, Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel announced on Tuesday.

Fugate was charged with two counts of harassment constituting domestic violence. Both incidents, which occurred in 2017, involved his wife. She has since reportedly obtained a restraining order against him.

"These allegations against William Fugate are similar to hundreds of domestic violence cases my office prosecutes every year. We need to re-double our efforts to protect women from abusive partners," Hummel said in a statement.

Five other domestic violence allegations against Fugate related to incidents that occurred between 2007 and 2016 did not result in charges "because they are time barred by Oregon's statute of limitations," Hummel said.

Fugate was placed on administrative leave earlier this year when the investigation began. He will be put on unpaid administrative leave now that he has been charged, OSP said on Tuesday. OSP will also conduct an investigation into Fugate's employment status.

Oregon State Police Superintendent Travis Hampton released the following statement:

“While Captain Fugate is entitled to due process, the Oregon State Police strongly condemns acts of domestic violence, which is especially alarming and disgraceful when involving a police officer. Conduct of this nature is grossly unacceptable and employees that engage in these actions have no place in law enforcement.”

Fugate will make his first court appearance on July 10.

