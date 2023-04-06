Bill that would impose harsher penalties for street racing passes Oregon Senate

The bill would increase penalties for people convicted on illegal street racing charges and would allow police to seize cars involved in street takeovers or racing.

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Senate on Thursday passed a bill that would allow for tougher penalties against people involved in illegal street racing — an increasingly deadly problem on Portland streets, particularly during the summer months.

Senate Bill 615 amends two existing criminal codes, reckless driving and organizing a speed racing event, making them both Class A misdemeanors. Convictions are punishable by a maximum of 364 days in prison, a $6,250 fine, or both.

Being convicted of the same crime again within five years bumps the charge up to a Class C felony, which carries a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison, a $125,000 fine, or both.

The increased severity of the charges means that law enforcement can now seize cars involved in street racing through criminal forfeiture.

Street racers have become increasingly bold in Portland over the last few years, staging takeovers outside the Lloyd Center and in the middle of the Burnside Bridge, and police have not consistently responded to break them up while they're happening — primarily, police officials have said, due to staffing shortages.

Beyond the traffic impacts and other nuisances posed by street takeovers, races have also resulted in a number of deaths. In August of last year, a 26-year-old woman was hit and killed by a suspected street racer while waiting for a bus in Southeast Portland. Just a few days after that, a 20-year-old man died after being shot during a street takeover on Marine Drive. And in October, a Vancouver grandfather out driving for Doordash was killed in a crash that investigators believe involved street racers.

Other racing events have resulted in assaults on bystanders and multiple-injury shootings.

“Street racing is dangerous for racers, other road users and pedestrians,” Sen. Chris Gorsek from Troutdale, chief sponsor of SB 615. “Increasing the options available to law enforcement, such as locking up speed racers’ cars, will deter this reckless and dangerous activity and save lives.”

Under SB 615, the crime of organizing a street racing event would apply to anyone who obstructs or places a barrier on a highway, or assists in doing so, for the purposes of street racing.

Meanwhile, the definition of reckless driving would expand to include doing donuts or burning out in a car with two or more people watching.

The bill passed in a 19-7 vote, with a core group of conservatives voting against, and now heads to the Oregon House of Representatives for consideration.