Troutdale man accused of providing propaganda for ISIS, faces federal charges

According to federal prosecutors, Hawazen Sameer Mothafar has conspired with ISIS since February 2015 to provide material support for the terrorist organization.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 31-year-old Troutdale man has been arrested on charges that he assisted and provided propaganda for ISIS, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon announced Thursday.

According to federal prosecutors, Hawazen Sameer Mothafar has conspired with ISIS since February 2015 to provide material support for the terrorist organization. He produced and distributed propaganda and recruiting materials that he created in coordination with official ISIS operatives overseas, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. That propaganda encouraged people to carry out attacks in their home countries if they could not travel overseas, prosecutors said.

Mothafar, who is a legal permanent U.S. resident, is also alleged to have maintained contact with ISIS officials overseas and provided technical support that included opening social media and email accounts.

"The threat of ISIS-inspired terrorism remains very real thanks, in part, to an army of online supporters who produce propaganda that aims to incite 'lone actor' operators in the U.S. and around the world,” said Renn Cannon, special agent in charge of the FBI in Oregon. “Today, the FBI arrested one such man in our own community for his alleged role as a leading figure in the Islamic State's media network.”

Mothafar is also accused of producing, editing and distributing a number of articles including “Effective stabbing techniques,” which provided detailed guidance on how to best injure or kill someone in a knife attack. He also produced a tutorial titled “How does a detonator work,” prosecutors said.