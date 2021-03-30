3rd Oregon man arrested in attack on US Capitol

PORTLAND, Ore. — Court records show an Oregon man was arrested in Florida on criminal charges tied to the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports a grand jury indicted Richard Harris and federal law enforcement officers took him into custody March 18. Jail records show Harris is being held at the Broward County Jail without bail in the custody of the U.S. Marshals. It wasn't immediately known if he has a lawyer.
On Friday, a federal judge ordered Harris detained until trial. Federal prosecutors have charged Harris with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers; obstruction; and entering and remaining in a restricted building.
Last week, two Oregon brothers were arrested on several federal charges, including conspiracy, related to the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection led by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Five people were killed 139 police officers were injured during the attack, according to federal prosecutors. The riot, which occurred as Congress was certifying the Electoral College vote for the 2020 presidential election, was spurred on by false claims of widespread voter fraud and a rigged election.