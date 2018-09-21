PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The FBI has arrested an Oregon man who allegedly threatened to kill YouTube employees and specifically threatened the CEO of the company.

William Gregory Douglas, 35, of Cave Junction, Oregon, faces charges of cyberstalking and transmission of threats in interstate commerce to injure another. The FBI says Douglas was arrested Thursday and is scheduled to appear before a federal judge on Monday.

Authorities said Douglas posted tweets, demanding a return of his channel and making threats. He referenced a shooting at YouTube's California headquarters in April in which a woman wounded three people before killing herself. He allegedly posted a message to YouTube CEO Susan Diane Wojcicki, telling her he's coming for her and that she should pray.

It was not immediately clear if Douglas has an attorney.

© 2018 KGW