Fatal shooting of Black teen roils liberal town in Oregon

ASHLAND, Ore. — The killing of a young Black man last month by a white man who complained that he was playing loud music has roiled Ashland, Oregon.

The slaying has forced the liberal college town famous for its Shakespeare festival to take a hard look at race relations.

The Nov. 23 death of 19-year-old Aidan Ellison added another name to the list of Black men and women whose killings have sparked a nationwide reckoning with racism.

Robert Keegan, 47, fired a single shot into Ellison’s chest in a motel parking lot after he reportedly awoke to loud music. He is being held without bail after pleading not guilty to second-degree murder, manslaughter and other charges.

Ashland Tidings reports Keegan claimed he was defending himself, but an autopsy and investigation showed no evidence of that.