Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man who has robbed businesses in Happy Valley, Gladstone and West Linn.

Dubbed the “Opening Bell Bandit,” the suspect tends to rob locations right after they open for business.

The most recent robbery happened on Friday, Dec. 27 at a Carl’s Jr. at 14665 Southeast Sunnyside Road in Happy Valley, deputies said.

The Carl’s Jr. had just opened when a man entered the restaurant and threatened an employee with a knife. The suspect demanded money, which he got, and then took off.

Deputies said the suspect is described as:

•White male

•Between 5'11'' and 6' tall.

•Heavyset -- approximately 240-250 lbs.

•Covered his face with a dark-colored ski mask

•Wearing a grey sweatshirt with a dark t-shirt underneath, jeans, gloves, and dark shoes

•Witnesses described the suspect as having short white facial hair

Officials believe he is also connected to two similar robberies in Clackamas County. One on Dec. 18 at a Kaady Car Wash in West Linn. The other on Dec. 20 at a Subway in Gladstone.

In each of these armed robberies the suspect also used a knife and matches the description of the suspect in the Dec. 27 Carl's Jr. robbery, deputies said.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information regarding these robberies, you are asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form.

READ: U.S. mass killings hit new high in 2019, most were shootings

READ: Portland Police officers rescue elderly woman from burning house