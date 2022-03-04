One man critically injured after shooting at OnTrac warehouse in Vancouver

Investigators believe the shooting involved just two men, the victim and a single suspect who was detained.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver Police Department said that one man was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting at the OnTrac warehouse in Vancouver on Thursday morning.

Shortly before 8 a.m., officers from Vancouver Police, the Clark County Sheriff's Office, and Washington State Patrol responded to a call for a "Disturbance with a Weapon" at the OnTrac warehouse in the 3600-block of NW 32nd Avenue, in the Fruit Valley area.

Multiple callers soon reported that a shooting had just happened at the OnTrac facility. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside of the warehouse, Vancouver Police said.

Police found and detained another man, identified as the suspect in the shooting.

The victim received first aid at the scene and was then rushed to the hospital in a rescue ambulance. He was last reported to be in critical condition and undergoing surgery.

Vancouver Police said that the identities of both the suspect and the victim are not being released until later. Detectives from VPD's Major Crimes Unit have taken over the investigation, which remains active.