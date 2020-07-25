Person stabbed near protests, suspect in custody

The stabbing took place at Southwest 5th and Salmon Street, at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

PORTLAND, Oregon — According to a release from the Portland Police Bureau, one person was stabbed at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday at Southwest 5th Avenue and Salmon Street.

At the time, federal law enforcement officers were out on the street. Portland police located the victim, provided first aid, and the victim was transported via ambulance to the hospital.

Portland police did not identify the victim in their release, nor report their condition at the hospital.

Portland police officers took the suspect into custody nearby. While investigating the stabbing, Portland police gave public address announcements to people in the crowd ordering them to stay back while officers conducted their investigation.

PPB did not say if the stabbing was related to the protests. No information was released about a suspect either.