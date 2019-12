HILLSBORO, Ore. — One person has been shot in the Quatama MAX station parking lot in Hillsboro Wednesday night.

Police confirm the victim has been taken to the hospital.

A suspect has also been detained.

There is no danger to the public.

The MAX parking lot is sealed off for the investigation.

Shuttle buses are now taking TriMet passengers between the Willow Creek and Quatama stops.

Expect delays on the Blue Line.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.