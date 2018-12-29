PORTLAND, Ore. — One person was shot during a fight outside a Southeast Portland nightclub early Saturday morning.

The shooting was reported outside Lux Club PDX, located at 12436 SE Powell Blvd., at around 2 a.m.

Officers arrived a found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Portland police. He was taken to a hospital with what police believe to be a non-life-threatening injury.

Officers searched the area for a suspect but did not find one. They located a handgun outside the nightclub and evidence of gunfire near the intersection of Southeast Powell Boulevard and Powell Court.

Police believe the disturbance began inside the nightclub and continued outside. At some point during the fight, someone fired a gun, police said.

Police do not believe there is a danger to the public related to the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed or possesses video surveillance footage of the shooting is asked to call detective Todd Teats at 503-823-2137 or Jennifer Hertzler at 503-823-1040.