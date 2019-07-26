PORTLAND, Ore. — One person was wounded in a shooting in Southeast Portland on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The shooting occurred in the 9900 block of Southeast Stark Street. Police responded around 5:15 p.m.

The suspect left the area in a vehicle.

A Portland police spokesman said the victim's injury did not appear to be life-threatening.

The shooting investigation was the second of the afternoon on Portland's Eastside. A person was seriously injured in a shooting at the Woodlawn Community Garden in Northeast Portland.

There's no indication from police that the shootings are related.

