One person shot on MAX Green Line train in SE Portland, TriMet says

A TriMet spokesperson said the shooting happened near the MAX station on Southeast Main Street, disrupting service between Gateway and Clackamas Town Center.

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person was shot on board a MAX Green Line train in Southeast Portland Thursday evening, according to TriMet.

Portland police were dispatched to the scene near MAX station at Southeast Main Street around 6:52 p.m. KGW has reached out to police to learn what led up to the shooting, and we are waiting to hear back.

A witness said it happened during a confrontation over a dog. A person reportedly punched the dog in the snout then pulled a knife. That's when the witness said the dog's owner pulled out a gun and shot the other person.

In an email, a TriMet spokesperson said, "Our thoughts go out to the individual who was shot, and we sincerely hope they make a full recovery."

TriMet said shuttle buses were being used to serve MAX Green Line stations between Gateway/NE 99th Ave Transit Center and Clackamas Town Center Transit Center.

The Portland Police Bureau is handling the investigation.